Corby’s diversity to be celebrated with arts project

A special arts project which celebrates Corby’s cultural diversity has been given a £10,000 lottery award.

Made In Corby, which was set up to help residents develop cultural activities, has received the award from the Big Lottery Fund’s Awards For All scheme.

The money will be used to run workshops, performances and exhibitions to celebrate the diverse communities in Corby.

The project will be developed by a community panel drawn from Corby residents who were born outside of the UK.

This panel will commission an artist to deliver community art workshops and create a celebration event in autumn 2018.

There are plans for 10 family art workshops which will focus on bringing Corby’s international communities together and increasing the wider population’s understanding of their cultures and histories.

Made In Corby’s programme director, Helen Willmott, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from Awards For All, which means that we are now able to produce a project that local people have been consistently asking for.

“It is an exciting opportunity to bring the different communities in our town together in a project designed by them.”

The group is now looking for people to help shape this project and create a unique experience for Corby by becoming a volunteer panel member.

It is an opportunity for panel members to share and celebrate their country’s culture as well as meeting new people from all over the world.

Anyone who interested can fill out an expression of interest form at www.madeincorby.co.uk.