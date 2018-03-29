Corby’s climbing centre aiming to get off the ground this summer

Climbing centre bosses says the sky will be the limit when the facility opens in Corby this year.

Corby Climbing Centre hopes to open a unit in St Mark’s Road, near the town’s Tesco Extra, in mid to late June.

A sketch of how the walls will look. NNL-180326-120529005

The centre will focus on the art of bouldering, a form of climbing, with about 420m of wall space, a training wall, a free-standing boulder and island.

Suzi Rees, director at the centre and chief executive of iDID, said: “Corby is really unique and it’s an amazing place to work.

“One of the things we love about Corby is its spirit and its attitude to tackling social issues.

“We hope to be a part of that and be a place that everyone can come to.

The site of the Corby Climbing Centre in St Mark's Road. NNL-180326-120057005

“We’ve had such a good response from the people of Corby and it’s all about what we can do with the community.”

The £250,000 centre will be open seven days a week and will also house a separate cafe called Orenda.

There will also be a meeting space, yoga studio, therapies and treatments and could also be used for children’s parties.

It’s not just for children, however, as the centre hopes to hold sessions for anyone, from mums and tots to over 60s.

The inside of the unit, which is currently empty. NNL-180326-120108005

With climbing featuring for the first time at an Olympics in Tokyo 2020, Suzi hopes the centre can inspire people from the area to get involved.

She said: “People are saying they’re having to go to Peterborough or Northampton, or in some cases Milton Keynes or Loughborough, just to climb at a facility.

“I’m so confident that we can help people not just in Corby but anyone else in Northamptonshire who wants to come and try it.

“We will also be investing in talent and it is absolutely our dream that someone who climbed in Corby can make it to an Olympics.”

The centre is being funded by grants, loans and donations.

Its journey to getting planning permission has been a mountain to climb, after agonisingly missing out on £45,000 in Crowdfunding and then losing out to Planet Bounce in bidding for the trampoline centre’s Princewood Road home.

When the centre is open, it will create eight part-time and six full-time jobs.

To keep up to date with the centre’s progress, visit their Facebook page here.