Corby’s Cannock road gym ‘back on the market’ after Nightlight withdraw shelter proposal

Corby council has confirmed that the building that was proposed as the town’s new homeless shelter has been placed back on the market.

The former Den’s Gym in Cannock Road, Corby, was at the centre of a controversial planning application last year for a new state-of-the-art homeless shelter to be run by the Corby Nightlight charity.

But this week, Nightlight chairman Diane Boyd confirmed that the charity would not be taking forward their plan to lease the CBC-owned building as it no longer fitted their criteria.

Corby Council have this morning released a statement which says: “We received in writing on 1st March confirmation from Nightlight that they no longer wished to pursue with the property at Cannock Road. The property will therefore go back on the market.

“Corby Borough Council continues to work on tackling issues surrounding homelessness and as well as working in collaboration with neighbouring local authorities on these issues we have also made a bid for Government funding through the Rough Sleeping Initiative to look at providing outreach resources to those that need it.”

