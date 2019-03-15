Corby’s biggest ever warehouse on former steelworks quarry set to provide 400 jobs

Work has begun on Corby’s largest ever ‘big shed’ in Geddington Road - with 400 jobs set to be created.

Northamptonshire-based construction firm Mulberry Developments has begun work on a custom-made warehouse for appliance company BSH, which supplies brands including Bosch, Siemens and Neff.

The unit sits alongside Eddie Stobart NNL-190314-152708005

It will sit alongside the brand new Eddie Stobart building on the former Stanion Plantation.

The 945,000 sq ft building, at the Midlands Logistics Park, is a joint venture between landowners Mulberry and Frogmore Real Estate Partners.

Set to employ approximately 400 people across a variety of roles, the unit has been pre-let to BSH Home Appliances, Europe’s largest manufacturer of home appliances.

While the warehouse will primarily be used for storing new products and spare parts, the office spaces will be the new home to the company’s contact centre and customer service division which is currently based in Kettering.

Mulberry Development Manager Phil Jones NNL-190314-152657005

The company could be in the building by August, and be operational from February 2020.

The announcement marks the second allocation of a unit at Midlands Logistics Park, which is one of the largest of its kind in the UK, following Stobart Group Ltd’s occupation of the adjacent, 844,000 sq ft facility in 2018.

Phil Jones, Development Director for Mulberry, said: “This project represents an important investment in the growth and continued success of Midlands Logistics Park.

“Due its vast scale and close proximity to key road links, such as the A43 which connects to the A14, M1, A1 and beyond, the development holds an attractive strategic location for large-scale business solutions.

“We hope to encourage other retailers, third-party logistics providers, distributors and more to discover all that this exciting project has to offer.”

Built on the site of a former British Steel quarry and latterly Stanion Plantation, Midlands Logistics Park spans an extraordinary 2.5m square foot across 150 acres and has had more than £100m invested in its facilities.

At present, there are two remaining units available on the site, one at a size of 525,000 sq ft and the other at 250,000 sq ft.

