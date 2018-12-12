Corby’s Adrenaline Alley founder congratulated for receiving MBE

Adrenaline Alley founder Mandy Young has been congratulated after picking up her MBE.

Mandy was awarded the accolade in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this summer, and travelled to London last month to receive her award.

And mayor of Corby Mohammed Rahman, Corby Council deputy leader Cllr Jean Addison and chief executive Norman Stronach met the charity leader afterwards to congratulate her on her newly-received MBE.

Mandy was born and bred in Corby and received her medal in recognition for services to young people in Corby.

She has gone from being an apprentice hairdresser in 2002, to becoming the leading force behind the Adrenaline Alley charity developing it from its grassroots to an organisation with more than 115,000 members participating in urban sports such as BMX, skateboarding, inline skating, scootering and other community activities.

The Corby venue is hailed as the biggest and best indoor/outdoor world class facility with opportunities to host a European training centre for Olympian athletes in readiness for the 2020 Olympics.

Mandy has developed Adrenaline Alley as a legacy to her son, John, who sadly passed away at the age of 24.

She said: “My vision is to replicate our business model to help other communities to develop social enterprises in the same way proving the social impact and health benefits that this type of facility contributes to community welfare.”

Cllr Rahman said: “We are very proud of the work that Mandy has done over many years here in Corby to help start and develop the first class skating and urban sport facility, Adrenaline Alley.

“The MBE is very well deserved and we were extremely happy to welcome Mandy into our offices to personally congratulate her on her award.”