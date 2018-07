The sun shone on Corby’s annual Highland Gathering this weekend.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the chieftain was popular BBC Northampton news reporter Martin Borley.

Attractions included the All England Highland Dancing Competition, performances by Eclipse Performing Arts and James Watts and the Avenues, pipe bands and porridge eating and haggis eating competitions as well as Steven’s funfair.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.