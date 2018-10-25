Corby robber finally convicted after four years on the run

A robber caught by saliva on a stocking has finally been convicted exactly four years after he stole a high-value bike from a shop in Corby.

Liam McKinnon, 32, who used to live in Corby, continually failed to attend court hearings in a bid to evade justice.

But he was eventually convicted four years to the date he committed the offence after he was remanded in custody during the trial to ensure he was present at court.

McKinnon was convicted on Wednesday, October 17, at Northampton Crown Court.

Four years before, in 2014, two offenders – including McKinnon – entered the Cycle Shop in Rockingham Road, Corby and stole two expensive mountain bikes.

During the theft, a 60-year-old staff member, who had been cleaning at the back of the store, attempted to prevent McKinnon and his co-offender from making off with the bikes by spraying them in the face with cleaning spray.

Part of the incident was witnessed by a passer-by who chased the suspects as they rode towards Stanier Road and when police arrived less than two minutes after the incident, the witness was able to show officers where the offenders had gone.

Officers were able to recover one of the stolen bikes worth £650 as well as two pieces of stocking believed to have been worn by one of the offenders.

DNA results revealed McKinnon’s saliva on the stocking pieces and he was arrested and questioned in March 2015. He was charged later that year.

Between November 2015 and June 2018, McKinnon failed to attend numerous court hearings and trial dates, and eventually after the third warrant was issued in this case, he was arrested by officers in June and remanded into custody, ensuring he would be present for trail in October 2018.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty. He will be sentenced later this year.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Eve Atkin, said: “I would like to thank the victim and witness in this case for having patience during this long drawn out case and not giving up and letting McKinnon get away with this very nasty offence.

“One offender is still outstanding and I would encourage anyone that if they have information on who this is that they call us on 101 or Crimestoppers confidentially so that the second offender can also be brought to justice.”