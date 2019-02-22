Corby roadworks woes increase as ANOTHER major road closes until mid-April

Phoenix Parkway in Corby will be partially shut to motorists from Monday - resulting in a lengthy detour for motorists travelling in from the north of the borough.

The northbound carriageway will shut from the Steel Road roundabout to the Pilot Road roundabout to allow Northamptonshire County Council to carry out improvements to footpaths and improve conditions for cyclists.

Recent roadworks at Studfall Avenue

Motorists travelling southbound will still be able to use the road but there will be temporary traffic lights in place.

The work will be carried out from Monday (February 25) until April 12.

Motorists will be diverted along a four mile detour down Steel Road, Weldon Road and Lloyd’s Road.

The news comes just a day after we revealed Cottingham Road railway bridge will close again for six weeks to allow the crash barrier to be raised.

Next week, Phoenix Parkway will partially close

This is on top of a closure further up Cottingham Road, at its junction with Elizabeth Street as well as ongoing gas works across the whole Studfall Avenue / Rockingham Road area and on the Beanfield Estate}.