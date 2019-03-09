Corby road to close from Monday for a month

Part of Gretton Brook Road in Corby is set to close on Monday (March 11) until mid-April.

The section of road between Phoenix Parkway and the Corby Road turn off will shut until April 12 so that work can be done to the brook that runs alongside the road.

It means that people driving into Corby from Gretton will have to turn left rather than right when they get to the Rockingham Speedway junction, and take a long four-mile diversion around the north of Gretton Brook Road and back along Weldon Road and the A427 if they wish to visit Asda.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that the section of Phoenix Parkway between Steel Road and Courier Road is also shut to northbound traffic. That scheme is due to finish on April 5.