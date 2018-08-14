Corby road headache will end tomorrow

A water company has promised that temporary traffic lights causing commuting misery for people in Corby will be removed tomorrow.

People travelling along Rockingham Road and Gretton Brook Road in Corby have been caught in serious jams several times over the past few months after a water main outside the Shire Lodge Cemetery repeatedly burst.

Traffic queueing at the temporary traffic lights on Rockingham Road, in place because of a burst water main. NNL-180814-155130005

Now, after the Northants Telegraph intervened, Anglian Water has promised to take a closer look at the issue to reduce the risk of it happening again.

The main has burst at least three times this year - with the most recent incident fixed four weeks ago.

But during the heavy rain on Friday, the pipes burst again, leaving water pouring out on to the road.

Workers came out to fix the leak over the weekend but the roundabout has remained closed off, causing delays of up to 25 minutes during busy times and delaying hundreds of people who work on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

An Anglian Water spokesman confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday) that the pipe was now fixed and the road was waiting to be resurfaced.

He also promised that as there had been a number of bursts in that location recently, a team will be sent out to survey the pipe and identify whether any further work is needed to reduce the risk of the same problem happening again.

A statement said: “Our teams completed a repair to a burst water main on Rockingham Road in Corby last weekend. Temporary traffic lights will remain in place until tomorrow (Wednesday) evening, while repairs to the road surface are completed.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes, and would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while we complete this work.”