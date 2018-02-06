Search

Corby pupils show their support for local hospice

Pupils from Oakley Vale Primary School with the cheque for Lakelands
Pupils from Oakley Vale Primary School with the cheque for Lakelands

Pupils and staff from a Corby school have been thanked for their support of a local hospice.

Youngsters at Oakley Vale Primary School recently presented a cheque for £320 to Lakelands Hospice in the town.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “A massive thank you to all the pupils and staff at Oakley Vale Primary for their fantastic donation of £320.

“It really is wonderful to see young people supporting our cause, the monies you raised will really help us to support more patients and their families living with life-limiting conditions in our community.”

For more information about the work of Lakelands Hospice, click here