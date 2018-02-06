Corby pupils show their support for local hospice

Pupils and staff from a Corby school have been thanked for their support of a local hospice.

Youngsters at Oakley Vale Primary School recently presented a cheque for £320 to Lakelands Hospice in the town.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “A massive thank you to all the pupils and staff at Oakley Vale Primary for their fantastic donation of £320.

“It really is wonderful to see young people supporting our cause, the monies you raised will really help us to support more patients and their families living with life-limiting conditions in our community.”

