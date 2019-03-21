Corby pupils get high-powered motorsport lesson

Pupils at one Corby school got a turbo-charged lesson with a difference last week.

Last Friday (March 15) Year 4 children from Priors Hall – A Learning Community were joined by a variety of performance vehicles to help with their learning theme in class – motorsport.

PC Mark Walker from Northamptonshire Police, along with Aimee Mitchell from Lotus Silverstone & Caterham Silverstone brought the cars for the children to explore the history of the manufacturers and also to discover what makes them performance vehicles.

The children had a chance to jump inside and get behind the wheels to feel what is like to sit in one of the cars.

Teacher Christopher Capes said: “We had the engines running so we could compare what each car sounds like, especially those with the larger engines with more horsepower.

“Year 4 have been studying motorsport in class and this was a great way to add extra memories for those children getting up close and personal with the expensive cars.”