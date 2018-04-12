Corby pupils ditch their uniforms for a day for charity

Kingswood Academy with its cheque for Marina Rae from Lakelands Hospice
Kingswood Academy with its cheque for Marina Rae from Lakelands Hospice

Pupils at Kingswood Secondary Academy ditched their uniforms for a very good cause.

They organised a mufti day which raised more than £360 for Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road, Corby.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, recently went along to the school to receive a cheque from staff and pupils for £360.72 raised by the event.

Marina said: “A massive thank you to Mr Burton, staff and all the pupils for raising such a wonderful amount for our cause.

“Your fabulous donation will enable our team of highly qualified and dedicated nurses to support more people living with life-limiting conditions in our community.

“Well done everyone.”

For more information about the hospice and its work click here