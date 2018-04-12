Corby pupils ditch their uniforms for a day for charity

Pupils at Kingswood Secondary Academy ditched their uniforms for a very good cause.

They organised a mufti day which raised more than £360 for Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road, Corby.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, recently went along to the school to receive a cheque from staff and pupils for £360.72 raised by the event.

Marina said: “A massive thank you to Mr Burton, staff and all the pupils for raising such a wonderful amount for our cause.

“Your fabulous donation will enable our team of highly qualified and dedicated nurses to support more people living with life-limiting conditions in our community.

“Well done everyone.”

