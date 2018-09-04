Corby provides first port of call for squash and cycling marathon challenge

These squash players have been making a racket about the need for better facilities in the county, including cycling more than 100 miles for the cause.

Members of the Northants Squash Rackets Association (NSRA) set themselves a challenge to raise money for the development of countywide junior squash programmes, for which the NSRA has plans for growth over the coming years.

Outside the Cube on Saturday morning

The task was to cycle the entire length and breadth of the county, from Corby in the north to Brackley in the south, in a bid to visit every squash club and venue in the county to play a match.

The challenge involved more than 100 miles of cycling and 15 matches at 15 different venues.

And the start of this squash and cycling marathon - the equivalent of four marathons in distance - took place outside Corby Cube on Saturday morning.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, James Roberts from Corby Squash said: “As the UK’s largest town with no squash courts, we obviously still have no proper courts for them to play on, but what we do now have is a mini squash wall which we have recently acquired.

The start of Saturday's fundraiser

“We will put it up so that they can at least hit a squash ball and play a match of sorts.”

And the team went on to smash it, raising more than £1,250 in the process.

James added: “The event was a great success, with the chaps completing the feat by 9pm, 15 matches and 102 miles later.

“Some tired limbs, but they smashed their fundraising target – over £1,250 raised.”

