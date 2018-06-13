Corby primary school is good, say inspectors

Danesholme Junior Academy in Corby has been rated good in all areas in its first inspection since joining Greenwood Academies Trust, with inspectors praising the quality of its teaching and leadership.

Inspectors cited principal Karen Rolf’s ‘high expectations’ and emphasised that the academy is well-placed to continue providing high quality education.

Inspectors noted that Ms Rolf has, with the support of her leadership team, driven the quality of teaching, recognising her drive to raise standards across the academy.

Teaching within the school was commended, with teachers’ strong subject knowledge and their ability to plan lessons that build systematically on pupils’ previous learning singled out for praise.

Greenwood Academies Trust, which sponsors Danesholme Junior Academy, was recognised for its provision of ‘effective governance, challenge and support’ to improve the quality of leadership and teaching.

Ofsted also applauded the wide range of opportunities available for pupils to learn about being responsible citizens, which is underpinned by the trust’s emphasis on character education in each of its academies.

Ms Rolf said: “I am very lucky to be the principal of an academy that prides itself on the quality of education and support we give to our pupils.

“Every day I see incredible commitment from our pupils and staff and I am delighted this has been recognised by Ofsted.

“Together, we will continue to raise aspiration and achievement across the academy, with a focus on the personal development of both our pupils and staff.”

Other areas of success highlighted by the report include the leadership of English and maths is strong, the curriculum is broad and balanced, provision for pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities is good, and the behaviour of pupils is good.

Wayne Norrie, chief executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “It’s wonderful to see that the efforts of Mrs Rolf, the staff, children and the wider community acknowledged by Ofsted.

“It’s an academy that goes above and beyond to support pupil achievement, wellbeing and happiness, which is clearly reflected in the praise of the report.

“This commitment reflects the trust’s view as a whole, and we look forward to seeing what the academy can achieve in the upcoming months.”

Danesholme Juniors currently has 354 pupils.

The inspection was carried out over two days in May and the full report can be read on the Ofsted website by searching for Danesholme Junior Academy.