Corby political stalwart dies

Corby’s first ever deputy mayor has died.

Ray Telfer, who was the first deputy mayor when the Corby became a borough in 1993, died on Tuesday (April 10) aged 77.

He was the town’s deputy under mayor Cllr Margaret Mawdsley from March to May 1993, then became the first mayor to serve a full term from 1993 to 1994.

Ray arrived in Corby from Greenock in 1962.

He met his future wife Margaret in the town and lived on the Beanfield estate. They had three children - Jackie, Jim and Billy - along with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ray also raced his greyhounds on local circuits and was a well-known darts player.

A life-long Labour supporter and community activist, Ray had a huge passion for local politics. He was elected for the Labour Party in West Ward in 1987 and 1991.

He was involved in the council’s most turbulent political times in 1995 when a dozen sitting councillors launched Corby First Labour - a new political party - after the leader and deputy were expelled from the Labour party. However, most of the group was later readmitted to the party and differences were settled.

However, Ray remained a Labour supporter all his life and at every election his house proudly displayed Vote Labour signs in the window.

The council will hold a minute’s silence at its next full council meetings and on the day of his funeral the flag will be flown outside the cube at half-mast.

His funeral will be held at St Ninian’s Church, Beanfield Avenue, at 12.30pm on Thursday, April 26 followed by internment at Shire Lodge Cemetery and a celebration of his life at the Grampian Club afterwards.