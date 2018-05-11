Corby police football match raises charity cash

A six-a-side football match has raised £70 for a charity helping adults with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities.

Last night, Thursday, May 10, Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team took on Corby Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Wardens at the town’s West Glebe Sports Pavilion in a hard-fought match which ended 7-4.

Match action at West Glebe Park NNL-181105-170939005

The cash raised will go to The Teamwork Trust, which runs centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough to provide enabling and education projects, activities and counselling programmes.

PC Chris Vickers, of the victorious Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Each year both teams have a charity football match, and this year we organised a match in benefit of Teamwork.

“The trust has a site in Corby and both teams do a lot of work with adults who have special and additional needs. We have a good relationship with the trust, with most of their members signed up to the recently relaunched Keep Safe card scheme, and it’s great to support their work through the match.”

John Bruce, strategic director at Teamwork, added: “Fundraising makes a huge difference to our work, the charity relies on donations and people building awareness of what we do.

“The police and the borough council coming together like this shows what partnership can do, and how it can benefit the charity and enable it to do more in the local community.”