Corby pharmacies hire security guards after armed robberies

Three pharmacies in Corby have been forced to take drastic measures after a series of armed incidents.

Well Pharmacy has employed security guards at its pharmacies in Forest Gate Road, Great Oakley and Woodsend Medical Centre.

The move comes after a man brandishing a knife demanded cash from the till at two stores in the space of four days.

David Watson, head of facilities management at Well Pharmacy, said: “Following a series of armed incidents in a number of community pharmacies in Corby, we have hired security guards in three of our pharmacies – Forest Gate Road, Great Oakley and Woodsend Medical Centre.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority, and we are working with MIG Security and Northamptonshire Police to ensure they are protected.”

The first incident took place in Forest Gate Road at about 1pm on February 9 (Friday).

A man entered the store holding a knife and demanded cash from the till.

The second took place in Barth Close, Great Oakley, at about 9.50am on February 12 (Monday).

A man entered the pharmacy and demanded that the staff open the till while brandishing a long carving knife with a black handle.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation but officers would like to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information.

If you have information, contact police on 101 quoting incident numbers 18000064711 (for the Forest Gate Road incident) or 18000068814 (for the Barth Close incident).