Corby pensioner dies in crash near Kettering

A Corby pensioner died two days after a crash on the A43 near Kettering.

Sylvia Best, 85, was a passenger in a blue Hyundai i10 which was involved in a crash with a white Citroen Relay van at about 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 30) at Broughton.

Sylvia and the driver of the car were taken to hospital in Coventry with serious injuries but the Corby woman died on Friday, February 1.

A 30-year-old Northampton man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.