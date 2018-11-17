Corby park to get safety lighting

The safety of people using a park in Corby’s Exeter Estate is being prioritised by the borough council.

Corby Council’s woodland manager has applied to fit eight new streetlights along a path at the back of Burghley Park which is used by people to get from the estate to Oakley Road and beyond.

An application says: “There is insufficient lighting down the tertiary pathway behind the Hellenic Club.

“The pathway runs from Bideford Square to Oakley Road.

“The proposal includes the installation of eight street lighting columns along the length of the pathway.”

Anyone wanting to look at the full proposal or comment can do so on the council’s website here