Corby optometrist shortlisted for prestigious industry award

A Corby opticians is celebrating after one of its optometrists was shortlisted in the prestigious Optician Awards.

Karan Vyas from Specsavers on New Post Office Square has already progressed to the final stages of the national competition in the Leader of the Future category.

His manager said Karan’s nomination underlines his work supporting the team at Corby, and his continual delivery of first-rate customer service.

Store director Mark Turner added: “We’re delighted with Karan’s shortlisting.

“We all work incredibly hard to ensure our customers receive the very best in eyecare and for Karan to be recognised like this simply highlights his dedication and passion for optometry.”

The Optician Awards has been established for more than 20 years and is the highlight of the year for optical practices, attracting the UK’s most talented opticians, teams and companies.

The gala awards dinner and awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 14, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel.

The Optician Awards are judged by a panel of experts specialising in different areas of optometry and the optical industry.

To book an appointment or for more information visit Specsavers at New Post Office Square, Corby, phone 01536 401119, or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/corby.