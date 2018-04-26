Corby optician celebrates 25 years in the town

Corby’s Specsavers invited along town mayor Cllr Matt Keane to help celebrate the store’s 25th anniversary.

Staff celebrated the milestone by welcoming customers with cakes and a glass of bubbly.

Store director, Mark Turner said: “We’ve been a part of the town for 25 years and have grown from an initial team of just four to 24 staff. The services we offer have also expanded in that time, and we wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate with the community that has supported us through this growth by sharing a glass of fizz and a slice of cake with them. We invited the mayor to celebrate the last quarter of a century and look forward to the next!”