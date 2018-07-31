Corby nurse caught sleeping on duty claimed she was ‘resting her eyes’

A nurse from Corby was snapped asleep at work - but told a disciplinary panel she was just resting her eyes.

Kudzai Ennerah Tsopotsa, director of now-liquidated Profectus Healthcare, was investigated after a whistleblower tipped off the CQC.

She was suspended as registered manager of the Corby-based firm after concerns about alleged misconduct and mismanagement.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) disciplinary hearing heard four photographs were taken allegedly showing Tsopotsa asleep when she should have been taking care of a patient.

When challenged by a CQC inspector she denied sleeping and suggested the pictures could be explained by her having rested her eyes or having leant her head on her hand.

She claimed she was resting her eyes because of a health condition and provided evidence of the condition - but it post-dated the allegations by a year.

A panel hearing found: “The panel looked very carefully at the photographs.

“The panel did not accept that you were resting your eyes.

“In one photograph, which showed you sitting in a chair next to an elderly female resident, you are clearly slumped forward.

“Your unusual bodily posture and facial expression are such that the panel concluded you were most probably asleep.

“In a second pair of photographs, which appear to be taken closely together in time, you are sitting back in an armchair with your head resting on your hand with your eyes closed.

“Your position does not change between these photographs even though the position of the elderly male resident next to you does.

“He appears to be blowing his nose in the second of the two photographs yet you do not seem to notice this and again the panel concluded that you were probably asleep. “Taking these factors into account the panel concluded that it was more likely than not that you had been asleep on duty in a service user’s home on one or more occasions.”

Tsopotsa admitted further allegations of failing to conduct adequate pre-employment checks on care staff and failing to implement adequate safeguarding procedures.

A further charge of failing to ensure that service users received their commissioned care was found not proved.

The panel handed Tsopotsa a five-year caution order which they said was a ‘clear message’ about the standards expected, which will be disclosed to anyone who enquires about her fitness to practise.

Since Profectus - which was based at the Corby Business Centre - liquidated Tsopotsa was appointed as director of health company Engaged Talent Ltd.