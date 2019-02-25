Corby neighbours win postcode lottery prize

Eight neighbours in a Corby street are celebrating after winning on the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Monday has been anything but blue for the Stamford Walk residents after they woke up £1,000 better off.
They all landed the sum when their NN18 9HR postcode was announced as a daily prize winner today (February 25).
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I don’t think there’s any better way to kick-start your week than by winning the lottery, so a big well done to everyone picking up a prize today in Corby.
“I hope they spoil themselves with the windfall.”
The north of the county has been a lucky place to live over the past 12 months of the People’s Postcode Lottery draws.
In December three neighbours in Brigstock all won £1,000.
And in March last year two households in Irchester each scooped the £30,000 jackpot.
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £393m to date for 5,500 good causes.
This draw was promoted by Dogs Trust, which has received £9,563,452 in funding from players.
The next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding is in August.