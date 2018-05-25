Corby mum hopes ‘Wear It Purple’ Day will be biggest yet

A Corby mum hopes a day to raise awareness of childhood arthritis will be the biggest yet.

Lynette Haselip’s seven-year-old daughter, Farah Mills, was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) after she woke up on Christmas morning almost five years ago with a swollen ankle.

For the past three years Lynette has held a ‘Wear It Purple’ day to raise money for JIA-at-NRAS, with last year’s event raising a record £20,432.

Now she is holding another #wearpurpleforjia day on Friday, June 8.

Lynette said: “Wear Purple has spread far and wide with people and places all over the UK being involved.

“It has connected people who thought they were on this journey alone and now they have found support and friendships.

“When I started Wear Purple I never thought it would be as big as it is now with so many people involved.

“It would be amazing if this year could be the biggest it’s ever been.”

Lynette is urging people to wear purple on the day and share their pictures on any social media platform using the hashtag #wearpurpleforjia.

Farah’s school, Danesholme Infant Academy, will be taking their own twist on the day as their normal uniform is now purple.

They have decided to wear something yellow and Farah, her brother, the teachers and some school friends have had yellow T-shirts made with the wear purple hashtag on to show support.

Lynette says people can raise money for the cause by holding cake sales, wearing purple at work or school and taking part in fun runs or buying wristbands, T-shirts, fundraising packs and other merchandise on the Wear Purple website.

Lynette recalled being told about her daughter’s illness and how it inspired her to start fundraising.

She said: “Never in a million years did I think that I would be told she had arthritis.

“I didn’t even know children could have arthritis.

“This made me and Farah more determined to share Wear Purple as far and wide as we can to raise as much awareness surrounding this as possible.”

Donations can also be made on Lynette’s fundraising page here.