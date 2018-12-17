Corby MP thanks hard-working staff during visit to Royal Mail office

Tom Pursglove visited the Corby Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings to its staff.

The Corby MP was shown around by delivery office manager Christopher Edwards and was introduced to the postmen and women who are working hard sorting and delivering mail over the busy Christmas period.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period as millions of people shop online and send Christmas cards and parcels.

Mr Pursglove said: "At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

"There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first-class Christmas all over the country.”

"It was great to meet the team here at Corby and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers."

Mr Edwards said: "Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Corby.

"We are grateful that Tom visited the office to see our operation and to support the team."

The last recommended posting dates for Christmas are December 18 for second class, December 20 for first class December 22 for special delivery.