Corby MP re-appointed as ministerial aid

Corby MP Tom Pursglove has been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Liam Fox for a second time.

The Conservative MP, who beat Labour’s Beth Miller in last June’s snap election, has been re-appointed after first taking the role in 2016.

The role means he is an assistant to MP Liam Fox, the Secretary of State for International Trade.

Mr Pursglove said: “I am delighted to have been asked by the Prime Minister to continue to serve as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Rt. Hon Dr Liam Fox MP, the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.

“The department’s work is vital as we seek to maximise our trading opportunities across the world as we leave the European Union, with a clear benefit to Corby and East Northamptonshire, in terms of me being able to input into the work to help attract even more new jobs and investment - building on the remarkable progress we have seen and the dramatic falls in unemployment already delivered.

“I very much look forward to contributing to this activity in the weeks and months ahead, yet still maintaining my day in, day out, tireless work on behalf of our community, which will always be my first and foremost priority.”