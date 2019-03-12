Corby MP quizzed about Brexit during visit to village primary school

Pupils asked Corby MP Tom Pursglove questions about Brexit and local politics during a visit to a village school.

Mr Pursglove visited Cottingham C of E Primary School earlier this month where he presented prizes and certificates and spoke to the children about his role as an MP.

“I think it’s important for us to create a strong local economy with more jobs, so that young people come back to the town after they’ve been away to university,” the MP told students.

“I’d also like to see more police officers on the beat in Corby, and that’s something I’ve raised at PMQs.”

Mr Pursglove also pledged to help start a petition for a 20mph speed limit outside Cottingham Primary and source funding to refurbish the school toilets.

Headteacher Ashley Scott said: "It was a real pleasure to welcome Tom to the school.

"The children asked some quite searching questions and we were really encouraged by his frank and open responses.

"We are looking forward to working with him on the petition."