Corby MP hopeful visits school pupils

Labour’s candidate for Corby in the next General Election Beth Miller took part in a question and answer session with school pupils.

Miss Miller and Corby councillor Julie Brookfield visited Beanfield Primary School in the town.

The visit was part of the school’s ‘Ambition for All’ theme and to help give students a deeper insight into the role of someone influential within the community.

Miss Miller and Cllr Brookfield were given a tour of the school by two Year 6 house captains where they were able to speak to students in different year groups and engage and interact with them.

They then took part in a 45-minute question and answer session with all of the house captains and some of the student leaders from years 3 to 6, who asked some extremely interesting and mature questions including ones about Brexit and what it means, what changes she would like to make in the town and if she ever struggles with public speaking.

Miss Miller said: “It was a pleasure to meet with the teachers and students at Beanfield Primary School.

“I was so impressed with the quality of the teaching and how astute and switched on the students were in the Q and A session we had.

“They asked lots of topical and challenging questions including ones on Brexit.

“It reminded me of 16 years ago when I was in Year 6 and was chosen to show our local Labour MP around our school.

“I can’t wait to see what the students I met from Beanfield will be doing with their lives in 16 years’ time.”

Student welfare assistant Callum Reilly said: “I think it is important to have visitors like Miss Miller into the school because it gives the students an awareness of democracy.

“The purpose of her visit wasn’t just about the political side of her role it was also to show what she has taken on and how she is progressing, and how they as children are the future of the town and the impact they can have.

“It was a chance to open their eyes as to what goes on in their local community.”