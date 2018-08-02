Corby MP: care bosses have ‘serious questions to answer’

Corby’s MP says the town’s healthcare commissioner has serious questions to answer over the town’s urgent care centre.

A high court judgement handed down yesterday said that NHS Corby CCG failed to properly consult local people when it decided to make changes to the way the town’s urgent care centre.

It also said the CCG failed to take into account the needs of vulnerable groups including those with learning disabilities and mental health problems.

The CCG is in charge of planning and commissioning primary healthcare provision for the town of Corby including the urgent care centre in Cottingham Road.

Now, town MP Tom Pursglove has asked chief executive Carole Dehghani for an urgent meeting to discuss the outcome of the judicial review.

In an open letter, he said: “Following the outcome of the judicial review... I am writing to express my immediate concern.

“At the start of the legal process I welcomed the fact that the differences of opinion that had been expressed by a number of interested parties, including the local action group, the current operator and the CCG - particularly around consultation obligations as set down in law - would finally be impartially settled.

“Yesterday’s judgement seemingly does this, and I will obviously need to study the details of the full judgement carefully, but there are clearly serious questions that the CCG has to answer as a result.

“As I have said throughout, my only concern is that my constituents are able to access the right care, in the right place, at the right time - and without delay.

“This means we must continue to have all the urgent care services available in the town that we do now - an assurance that was repeatedly given to me by you and other CCG representatives.”

The changes to the urgent care centre will mean that it will now be an appointment-only service with no observation bays and no automatic access to people without a Corby GP.

The Save Corby Urgent Care Centre action group took CCG bosses to court over the fact they did not properly consult local people. The result of that court case now means the changes must be frozen until a full consultation can take place.

Mr Pursglove conducted his own postcard campaign to gather the views of local people on the urgent care centre.

A Corby CCG spokesman said that there would be no further response until thefull judgement is available.