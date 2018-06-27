Corby men arrested over ram raid

Three men from Corby have been arrested after a ram raid in nearby Rutland.

The men, two aged 39 and one aged 31, were arrested this morning on suspicion of burglary.

The arrests are in relation to a break-in at the Budgens store in North East Street, Uppingham, which happened just after 4am yesterday morning (Tuesday).

A small dark coloured car was used to gain entry to the premises and a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.

The men arrested currently remain in custody where they are being questioned by officers.