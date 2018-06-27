Corby men arrested over ram raid

The scene of the ram raid. Picture by Kate Cronin.
The scene of the ram raid. Picture by Kate Cronin.

Three men from Corby have been arrested after a ram raid in nearby Rutland.

The men, two aged 39 and one aged 31, were arrested this morning on suspicion of burglary.

The arrests are in relation to a break-in at the Budgens store in North East Street, Uppingham, which happened just after 4am yesterday morning (Tuesday).

A small dark coloured car was used to gain entry to the premises and a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.

The men arrested currently remain in custody where they are being questioned by officers.