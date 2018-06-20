Corby medical centre fined for fly-tipping

The operators of a Corby medical centre have been prosecuted for fly-tipping rubbish from their practice.

PE-KO Ltd, trading as Corby Private Medical Centre in Pytchley Court, were caught after an investigation into dumped items from the centre’s dental practice.

A guilty plea was entered by director Maciej Kuzma at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The firm was ordered to pay a £700 fine, costs of £787.70 and a £70 victim surcharge.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “Businesses’ waste is their responsibility and every business has a duty of care to ensure that this is disposed of correctly and to keep paperwork to evidence this.

“If your rubbish is found to have been fly-tipped and you have not made appropriate arrangements for the legal disposal of that waste, we will take further action and you could be prosecuted.

“Please remember, that business owners are legally responsible for dealing with the disposal of their commercial waste, including recycling where possible.

“All businesses produce waste and your company, regardless of its size, has a legal responsibility to ensure that you produce, store, transport and dispose of your business waste without harming the environment.”