Corby man to run half-marathon in Serbia

A Corby man will tackle the longest distance he’s ever faced when he runs a half-marathon in Serbia later this month.

Lazar Vukovic, who had a gadget shop The Biz and was store manager at Toy Town, will run 22km in capital city Belgrade on April 21.

Lazar has lived in Corby all of his life, having been born in Kettering.

His father was the rector of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Corby and his late mother was a governor of Hazel Leys Primary School.

He said: “I am planning to run the Belgrade half-marathon in three weeks to raise money for disadvantaged children in Serbia.

“The charity is a UK-registered charity called Lifeline Humanitarian organisation and has been in operation for 25 years this year and support the work of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia.

“As Serbia is not part of the EU it hasn’t benefited from various fundings.

“One key objective of the charity is to provide medical equipment to hospitals across Serbia which have dated equipment dating back prior to the 1970s.”

Lazar is a keen runner but normally runs 10km, so says the half-marathon will be a ‘tough challenge’.

He has already raised almost half of his £1,000 Just Giving page target.

