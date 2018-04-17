Corby man’s marathon effort to help fight crime

A Corby man will have the backing of a national housebuilder when he runs the London Marathon this weekend.

Mark Williams will take on the 26.2-mile course around the capital on Sunday (April 22).

He is raising money for Crimestoppers, the independent crime-fighting charity, and his total has been boosted by a £250 donation from Taylor Wimpey East Midlands.

Mark, 48, lives on the housebuilder’s Bluebelle development in Corby.

He serves in the Army and has also worked with the National Police College, where he put officers through their police search course.

Crimestoppers is the college’s chosen charity and Mark was thrilled when Taylor Wimpey agreed to help with his fundraising effort.

He said: “The donation will help the charity continue their work in cutting crime throughout the country.

“Crimestoppers ensures confidentiality and anonymity, which gives peace of mind to those who report crimes and plays a huge part in encouraging people to come forward.”

Mark chose a new home at Bluebelle after visiting and being impressed by the showhome.

He lived in a Taylor Wimpey home at another development several years ago and said the helpful sales team were a big factor in his decision to stick with the housebuilder.

As a serving member of the Armed Forces, Mark was entitled to Taylor Wimpey’s Armed Forces Discount, which is available at Bluebelle.

The scheme gives up to £500 off every £25,000 spent on a new home, which meant Mark saved about £5,000.

With less than a fortnight left until the big run, Mark is now making his final preparations.

Although he has never attempted a marathon before, he hopes his Army fitness and training will help him achieve a time under four hours.

Mark will be cheered around the course on the day by his partner Gail and by Crimestoppers supporters.

Rob Curry, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “Running a marathon is a tough challenge for anyone and we are delighted to sponsor Mark as he takes on the course in London this month.

“Crimestoppers is a charity that does great work across the UK and hopefully Mark will be able to raise plenty of money for them.

“We wish him the best of luck - we’ll all be watching the race.”

To sponsor Mark, visit click here.