Corby man’s charity perm raises funds for KGH

A Corby man took fundraising and his hair to new lengths by getting a perm for charity.

Father-of-two Steve Gibson, a warehouse operative at Tata Steel in the town, decided to have the hairstyle as a fun way of raising money for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Kettering General Hospital.

And on December 18 he handed over £290 to the SCBU team after having the special hairstyle courtesy of Karen Parsons from Tresham Institute in Corby.

He said he’s already been told he looks like Mick Hucknall.

He said: “A big thank you to Karen and to all my colleagues at Tata Steel who supported me.

“Also to my daughters, Lauren Huggett and Paige Weaver, and to my wife Colette, for the way they have encouraged me and supported the fundraising.

“I have had quite a few jokes about looking like Mick Hucknall and Will Ferrell – particularly because I normally have a flat top or short back and sides.

“But it was all in a good cause supporting the work of the Special Care Baby Unit at KGH.”

Lead sister at KGH Jan Ford said: “We would like to thank Steve, and all of his friends and colleagues, for the support they have provided in this kind donation to the SCBU.”