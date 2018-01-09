Corby man’s book raises more than £600 for Cancer Research

A cancer survivor has used his experience to write a book and raise funds for charity.

Dennis Binks of Corby has raised more than £600 after selling his autobiography entitled Heaven’s Messenger.

He wanted to give something back to Cancer Research after being treated successfully for prostate cancer.

Dennis said: “I had cancer two years ago and I am a survivor so this is my way of saying thank you.”

He started selling the books, published by 3P Publishing, three months ago and it has been described as an ‘emotional and ultimately uplifting’ read.

As well as telling the story of Dennis’ life, from his childhood growing up in Liverpool, his experiences in the Army and his life as a civilian, it describes the time when he says he realised he had inherited his grandmother’s clairvoyant and psychic abilities.

Dennis said the book sales raised £616 for Cancer Research, and he added: “A lot of people said they couldn’t put the book down.”

A number of people have asked if more copies of the book will be available so Dennis will be speaking to his publisher to see if this is possible and whether he can go on to raise further funds for charity.