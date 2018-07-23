Corby man prosecuted over fraudulent housing application

A Corby man has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 after making a fraudulent application for council housing.

Matthew Bates, 67, of Surfleet Close, failed to disclose to Corby Council that he jointly owned another property with a former partner.

His false representations on his application meant he was granted a tenancy and given a property to which he was not entitled.

Bates pleaded guilty to making false representations to Corby Council on four occasions in order to obtain housing.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £677, a victim surcharge of £67 and costs of £1,020.

Corby Council’s lead member for housing, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “Failing to declare ownership of a property when applying for a council house is fraud and Corby Council will prosecute those who they find to be fraudulent.

“We are committed to housing those residents who are in real need and will continue to do everything we can to ensure applicants are genuinely eligible to be a council tenant.”