Corby man jailed for begging in Kettering

A Corby man has been jailed after breaching a ban on begging for money.

Mark Weems, 43, admitted breaking a criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard Weems, of Lapland Walk, approached a member of the public in Newland Street in Kettering and tried to obtain money from them on September 28.

He was prohibited from doing this after being given a CBO on September 5, 2017.

Magistrates jailed him for 10 weeks, saying he had a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.

He was given a further week in prison for failing to surrender having been released on bail, making a total sentence of 11 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay a charge to fund victim services of £115.

Weems had previously been jailed for 10 weeks on May 15 for begging in Corby.