Corby man guilty of five offences after public appeal

A Corby man has pleaded guilty to a string of offences after police issued a public appeal to try to discover his whereabouts.

The Northants Telegraph published the distinctive picture of Ross Laird, 39, of Clydesdale Road, after police said they believed he had vital information for them.

On Monday, Laird was spotted by a member of the public in Corby and was arrested.

He appeared in court before magistrates on Tuesday and admitted one count of theft, one public order offence and three assaults.

Laird will be sentenced in January.