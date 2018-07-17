Corby man fined over fly-tipping

A Corby man has been ordered to pay £700 after waste was fly-tipped in a nearby village.

George McKimmie, of Taunton Avenue, admitted breaching Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The charge came following an investigation into fly-tipping in Occupation Road, Middleton, which was tracked back McKimmie.

McKimmie was the ordered to pay a £100 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £571.30.

A Corby Council spokesman said: “Residents as well as businesses have a responsibility to ensure they dispose of their rubbish legally and should always keep paper work as evidence that they have done this.

“If your rubbish is found to have been fly-tipped and you have not made appropriate arrangements for the legal disposal of that waste, we will take further action and you could be prosecuted.”

To report incidents of fly-tipping, dog fouling or littering in complete confidence to the Corby Council’s Street Scene Hotline call 01536 464242.