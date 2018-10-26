Corby man convicted after refusing to tidy his filthy garden

A Corby man who created a tyre mountain in his garden has been landed with a criminal record for failing to tidy up his messy property.

Ryan Forsyth had been ordered to clean up his rubbish-strewn garden in Blake Road but had failed to do so. So he was taken to court where he was found guilty of breaking anti-social behaviour laws and fined.

Ryan Forsyth failed to clean up the mess in his garden and outside his garage NNL-181026-104852005

The council-owned property had been investigated by Corby Council officers following complaints about the build-up of waste in the garden and land surrounding it, including more than 50 tyres.

After giving Forsyth ample opportunity to remove the waste informally, Corby Borough Council served him with a Community Protection Notice, requiring him to tidy up the mess.

The notice was ignored so the council took Forsyth to the criminal court.

He not turn up for the hearing that at Leicester Magistrates Court so found guilty of an offence under Section 48 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act in his absence.

He now has a criminal recrod and has been ordered to pay a £220 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Corby Borough Council’s head of planning and environmental services Iain Smith said: “It is not acceptable for anyone to allow an area, garden or surrounding land, to get into this state. It is detrimental to the environment, is dangerous, can attract vermin and is unpleasant for everyone in the area.

“We hope that this successful prosecution will help deter others from allowing this to happen in the future.”