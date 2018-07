A man from Corby has been charged with drink-driving after his lorry overturned off the A14.

Barry Toghill, 32, of Ashurst Crescent, has been charged after the incident at about 8.15am yesterday (Wednesday).

Motorists faced long delays after the lorry overturned on the roundabout just off Junction 3 of the A14 at Rothwell.

The slip road remained closed for some time while the lorry’s load and diesel were cleared.