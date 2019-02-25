Corby man charged with attempted murder after woman shot

A Corby man has been remanded into custody after being charged with attempting to murder a woman.

Martynas Okmanas, of Studfall Avenue, was arrested on Friday (February 22) over an incident in the West Midlands.

Officers were called to a house in Dovehouse Lane, Solihull, on the morning of December 18 when a 51-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder and hand.

After extensive enquiries Okmanas, 28, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He appeared before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday.