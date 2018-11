A Corby man will appear in court tomorrow charged with attempting to kill a man at the town’s Esso petrol station.

Peter Campbell, aged 30 and from the Corby area, has tonight been charged with attempted murder following a vicious attack on a man at the garage in Oakley Road, Corby, on bonfire night.

He will also answer a charges of possession of a bladed article.

He will be taken to Northampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday,November 12) to seek a remand to prison.