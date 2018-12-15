Corby man charged over pub burglaries

A man from Corby has been charged with four burglaries following a four-month police investigation.

Stephen Hill, 31. of no fixed abode, was due to appear before magistrates in Northampton today (Saturday) after he was arrested on Thursday evening in Corby.

Hill was charged with four offences last night (Friday) and was remanded to appear before magistrates this morning.

Operation Trebuchet investigators have been looking into nearly 50 burglaries at Corby and Kettering pubs and clubs that have happened since the end of August.

Bandit machines were targeted during the early hours, often while the landlords slept in premises above the pubs.