Corby man caught fly-tipping by Kettering Council

A Corby man has been ordered to pay almost £2,000 after old tyres and wheels were dumped.

Lungu Lilian, of Derwent Way, was caught after a complaint of fly-tipping at the old airfield in Wilbarston.

The rubbish consisted of old tyres, wheels, plastics and household waste.

An investigation by Kettering Council traced the contents to Lilian.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court, Lilian pleaded guilty to failure to control his waste.

He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £813.34 and a victim surcharge of £50.

The total of £1,863.34 is subject to a 28-day collection order.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Fly-tipping not only blights neighbourhoods but costs time and money to remove it – resources that would be better spent elsewhere.

“Kettering Council takes fly-tipping offences very seriously and will prosecute offenders where possible.

“I would urge anyone who spots fly-tippers to report it to the council on 01536 410333 or online at www.kettering.gov.uk/flytipping.”