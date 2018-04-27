Corby man boosted by crowd support in his first London Marathon

A Corby man has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after running his first London Marathon.

Mark Williams, 48, completed the 26.2-mile course alongside thousands of others in record high temperatures on Sunday (April 22), finishing in a time of four hours and 14 minutes.

Mark Williams with his medal

Mark lives at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands’ Bluebelle development in Corby and secured £250 in sponsorship from the housebuilder.

He was raising money for Crimestoppers, the independent crime-fighting charity, and his total so far stands at more than £600.

Although he admitted the race was tough, Mark was back at work on Monday morning.

He said: “The London Marathon was my first and I have to say that the crowd were absolutely brilliant.

“People were supportive and called out your name if you had it printed on your top, which really gives you a boost.

“A special thanks to those in the crowd who went out of their way to help runners - the pieces of watermelon and orange really helped.

“The heat and the thousands of runners made things very claustrophobic but I was conscious I was running for charity so not finishing was not an option.

“I will run more marathons but I doubt if any crowd can top London.”

Mark serves in the Army and has also worked with the National Police College, where he put officers through their police search course.

Crimestoppers is the college’s chosen charity.

Mark added: “Taylor Wimpey’s donation as well as those from friends and family will help Crimestoppers continue their work in cutting crime throughout the country.

“I’m grateful to all those who have contributed so far.”

Rob Curry, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We were excited to watch Sunday’s marathon knowing that Mark was taking part and we’re all very impressed with his time, particularly given the heat.

“He’s already raised a fantastic amount for Crimestoppers and we are happy to have helped.”

To sponsor Mark, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/mark-williams-SAVMLMBONDS3332017-86622086.