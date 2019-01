Northamptonshire Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 53-year-old man who has gone missing from the Corby area.

Stuart Stocker was last seen by family on Sunday, January 20 and has not been in contact with anyone which is out of character.

He was last seen wearing a purple/blue pullover top, blue jeans and brown Lonsdale trainers.

Stuart or anyone who has seen him in the last couple of days can call police on 101 quoting missing person reference 34073.