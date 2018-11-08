Corby Male Voice Choir supporting another good cause with its latest concert

Corby Male Voice Choir will be in fine voice when it performs tomorrow (Friday) at what is the choir’s eleventh and penultimate concert of the year.

The concert is being held at Thrapston Plaza starting at 7.30pm with proceeds from the raffle going to Dementia UK.

Jan Williams, director of music, said: “The choir is having a fantastic 2018 concert season.

“So far this year, it has helped raise over £4,000 for local charities and good causes in its bid for 2018 to be the choir’s most successful year yet and was very proud to have been awarded the Most Inspirational Business Award at the Corby Business Awards 2018, held earlier on in the month.

“Keeping concerts fresh, the choir has worked hard to learn new repertoire and the choir is especially looking forward to marking the centenary of the end of the First World War at the concert in Thrapston with a selection of World War One songs, with which the audience is invited to participate.”

And Jan added: “Our concerts really do appeal to a broad range of musical tastes, featuring repertoire from light opera to pop music and are continuing to delight audiences far and wide.

“We are also currently recruiting across all voice parts so if you are looking to try something a bit different or are already a talented singer, then please do come along to one of our rehearsals, no matter your level of musical experience, whether you can read music or prefer to learn by ear.

“They take place every Thursday at St Andrew’s Church of Scotland Hall, Occupation Road, Corby, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm where you will find a warm welcome and a fun evening through song.”

Organised by Corby Male Voice Choir, tickets for Friday’s concert are priced at £10 including light refreshments and are available either in advance from Thrapston Town Council office or Steve on 01832 734259.

People can also pay at the door on the night.

For further information about how the Corby Male Voice Choir could help your charity through its concerts or if you would like more information on joining it, contact Steve Jackson on 01832 734259 or email SteveCorbyMVC@outlook.com.