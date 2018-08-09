Corby legal firm’s cake sale boosts town homeless charity

There wasn’t a single soggy bottom in sight as staff at Corby’s Lamb & Holmes Solicitors put their baking skills into practice to raise money for a town homeless charity.

The Bake Sale was held at the firm’s Corby office in late July when all staff donated homemade cakes and treats - selling them to staff, clients and other local businesses.

An impressive £161 was raised in total for Corby Nightlight, a charity which helps to prevent and relieve poverty among rough sleepers and other homeless people in the Corby and surrounding areas by providing a night shelter and other support services.

This is the third year that Lamb & Holmes have held the Bake Sale event, which has proven to be extremely popular. After raising £111 from the sale of the cakes, the Partners of Lamb & Holmes wanted to contribute an extra £50 taking the total amount raised to £161.

Victoria Kirk, Marketing Executive at Lamb & Holmes said, “All of the staff at Lamb & Holmes are keen to support their local community through different fundraising initiatives. Finding out about the outstanding work that the Corby Nightlight team of volunteers do and reading about how they have helped so many people is truly inspiring - what an amazing group of people.”

Nicola Pell, Chief Executive at Corby Nightlight, added: “I am delighted that the charity has been chosen as beneficiary for the Bake Sale. I am pleased that the event was a massive success and look forward to hearing about it. All money raised will help us to continue our work with homeless people in Corby.”

For more about Corby Nightlight visit www.corbynightlight.org.uk.